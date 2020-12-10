The 14 biggest trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2020

There weren’t any bombshells on the scale of last year’s Xbox Series X reveal, but the 2020 edition of The Game Awards was still packed with news and trailers. There were game reveals like Perfect Dark and Open Roads, more characters for Fortnite and Super Smash Bros., and a lot more. If you missed the show, or just need a refresher, here are the biggest moments.

As has been long-expected, Epic revealed that Halo star Master Chief is coming to Fortnite. He’s available today, and joining him later this season will be characters from The Walking Dead.

The breakout social hit Among Us is getting a bit bigger. At The Game Awards the development team revealed a brand-new map, which should give you even more ways to mess with your friends. It’s an airship, and it’s launching early 2021.

A better look at It Takes Two

A Way Out developer Hazelight showed off its next game, called It Takes Two, which is described as “a genre-bending platform adventure game created as a purely co-op experience.” It’s slated to launch on March 26th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

One of the night’s musical acts was also the announcement of a game. We Are OFK is an interactive series slated to debut in spring 2021, covering the rise of an aspiring pop group called OFK, and fans got an early taste with a virtual performance at the event.

Gone Home developer Fullbright is back with a new release, called Open Roads, which is slated to launch next year. It tells the story of a mother and daughter on a road trip through a desolate landscape, and it stars both Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever.

Another Final Fantasy VII character is joining Cloud in battle: Nintendo made a surprise reveal that the game’s villain Sephiroth and his giant sword are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He may have even killed Mario.

Left 4 Dead has a spiritual successor

Left 4 Dead studio Turtlerock previously revealed it was working on a similar zombie-themed co-op shooter, and the developer showed off just what it looks like in a new gameplay trailer. Really, it’s just what it sounds like: Back 4 Blood features four players teaming up to fight off waves of the undead.

Dead Space also has a spiritual successor

Striking Distance Studios, a new team helmed by one of the creators behind the original Dead Space, announced its debut project: The Callisto Protocol. As you’d imagine, it’s a horror-themed sci-fi game that looks plenty scary, though it’s not expected to launch until 2022.

We’ve been waiting to hear what new Xbox studio The Initiative is working on, and the studio finally revealed its debut game: a modern reboot of the classic Perfect Dark series. No word on when it will be available, nor exactly which Microsoft platforms it will be playable on.

EA and BioWare just can’t stop teasing the next Dragon Age, and at The Game Awards the showed the best look yet with a trailer that gives a good sense of the fantasy world. It’s still missing unimportant details like the release date, though.

If that wasn’t enough, BioWare also provided a very brief glimpse at the next Mass Effect. it doesn’t tell us much, but hey, at least we know the game is alive.

The latest trailer for survival game Ark 2 contained a nice surprise: Vin Diesel stars as the lead, so you can control him while taking on monsters and dinosaurs. He’ll even be in a new animated series set in the game’s fantastical world.

A peaceful trip to the end of the world

The gorgeous-looking Season has a premise that’s both peaceful and full of sorrow. It’s described as “a third-person atmospheric adventure game” where “you play as a young woman from a secluded village exploring the world by bike for the first time, collecting artifacts and memories before a cataclysm washes everything away.” No word on when it will be available.

One of this year’s biggest games, Microsoft Flight Simulator, is coming to consoles next year. Microsoft officially revealed that the game will be on Xbox next summer — though it’ll only be on next-gen hardware.