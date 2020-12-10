Facebook outage is disrupting Messenger and Instagram DMs

You might run into trouble messaging someone on Facebook or Instagram today. A service outage seems to have taken down Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs for many users, with new messages failing to send and old messages failing to load.

The outage appears to have started around 4:30AM ET, and it only seem to have gotten worse (or, at least, more widely noticed) in the hours since. The website Downdetector, which monitors website outages, shows a spike in user reports of issues with these services that’s continued to grow steeply as of closer to 9AM ET.

Facebook’s services aren’t broken for everyone — I was able to send a message on Facebook, though there was a delay before the message went through. But many people have reported being unable to load messages at all on either platform. It’s not clear whether the issue extends to WhatsApp, too.

Service outages happen every now and then, but the breadth of this latest disruption is in many ways Facebook’s own doing. The company has been integrating Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs. Now that they share infrastructure, it seems that an outage for one may mean an outage for the other, as well.

The Verge has reached out to Facebook for comment.