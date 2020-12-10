Gone Home studio announces beautiful new adventure Open Roads

Fullbright, the studio behind the defining narrative game Gone Home, has announced its next project: a road trip adventure called Open Roads. The new game stars Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever as a mother and daughter traversing a desolate landscape, and the studio says it features “a unique and engaging interactive dialogue system” between the characters.

Here’s the official description:

In Open Roads, players will experience the story as 16-year-old Tess Devine, on a road trip with her mother, Opal, to discover what has been left behind in evocative places forgotten to time. Together, they’ll explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing a mystery much darker than either of them imagined. Opal and Tess’s relationship has never been easy; in their search they’ll discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other. Kaitlyn Dever voices the role of Tess, and Keri Russell voices the role of her mother, Opal.

Open Roads will be the third release from Fullbright, and the first since 2017’s sci-fi title Tacoma. It’s slated to launch next year on PC and unspecified consoles.