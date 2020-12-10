Marvel’s Hawkeye TV show will debut on Disney Plus next fall

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, will premiere on Disney Plus next fall.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed the news during Disney’s big investor day event to help announce the date for their show. The show takes its inspiration from Matt Fraction’s acclaimed Hawkeye comics run that was published between 2012 and 2015.

Hawkeye was one of the many shows Disney Studios announced as part of the initial Disney Plus lineup, alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. Both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision were supposed to debut this year, but due to ongoing delays and production issues brought on by the pandemic, both were delayed to 2021. WandaVision will be the first Marvel Studios show to debut on the platform when it hits Disney Plus on January 15th.

At Disney’s biennial fan convention in 2019, Feige also announced three new series that would also head to Disney Plus — Moon Knight, which reportedly stars Oscar Isaac in the lead role, Ms. Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani as the hero, and She-Hulk.

More information about Marvel Studios’ roster of Disney Plus shows, including how they may integrate with the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe-at-large, is expected in the coming months.