T-Mobile might look as thought it’s late to the game by unveiling its first 5G hotspot today, along with a variety of 5G standalone hotspot plans. After all, Verizon and AT&T have offered 5G hotspots for a while now (although they began with significantly limited coverage). But T-Mobile’s particular blend of wide 5G coverage and better-than-LTE speeds means the device should be more accessible to more people.

Plus, the carrier’s standalone 5G hotspot plan is priced to compete, starting at $30 for 10GB and $40 for 30GB, and topping out at 100GB for $50. In comparison, AT&T’s standalone hotspot plans start at $60 per month for 15GB; Verizon’s offerings start at $80 for 15GB of 5G.

T-Mobile’s standalone 5G hotspot plan is priced to compete

T-Mobile’s Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 hotspot is available now through T-Mobile and costs $336 to purchase outright. For now, the carrier is offering to knock that down to $168 if you add a new line and spread the payment across 24 months. The M2000 has more than 24 hours of battery life and is capable of connecting up to 30 devices at once, according to the company.

A reminder: 5G comes in several flavors, and not all are created equal. T-Mobile has taken a multi-layered approach with an aggressive expansion schedule, working to grow overall coverage quickly as well as bolstering its midband offerings, thanks to its acquisition of Sprint’s network last spring.