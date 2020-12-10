Netflix is making a 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog TV show, the company announced in a (since-deleted) tweet from its NX Twitter account. The series, set to debut in 2022, will be based on the character from the long-running Sega games, although there are no specific details yet as to what the show will entail.

The series is being produced in partnership with Sega, along with WildBrain (a production company behind numerous popular children’s TV shows) and Man of Action Entertainment (best known for Ben 10 and Disney’s Big Hero 6 TV series.)

Gotta go fast

While there’s not much information about the series itself, Netflix’s teaser image shows a silhouette of the modern 3D Sonic design (as opposed to the chubbier and stubbier “classic Sonic” that’s featured in games like Sonic Mania.) Assuming that teaser image is representative of the show, it also appears to be ditching the more recent character designs from the Sonic Boom spin-off games and TV show.

The new Sonic series would mark the latest video game-based TV show for Netflix, which also has Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Resident Evil series in the works. The streamer also already offers several seasons of an animated Castlevania show (albeit one that targets a more mature audience than the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog show.)