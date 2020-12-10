Ubisoft will give you $10 to play its free battle royale

Ubisoft is willing to give you a $10 coupon if you play its battle royale game, Hyper Scape on PC anytime between now and December 17th at 11AM ET. It’s a great deal if you’ve been eyeing some of Ubisoft’s new games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The real kicker is that because Hyper Scape is free to play, Ubisoft is basically giving players free money (albeit, money you can only spend on Ubisoft games).

There are just a few catches: you have to use the coupon by January 31st 2021, the game you buy has to cost at least $14.99, and the code can’t be applied to future preorders. Apart from that, there’s not a whole lot else to it. You play Hyper Scape (it doesn’t matter if you’ve played it before), click a button saying that you’ve played it, and get a coupon.

The offer is open to customers in the US and Canada (Canadians get a $14 CAD coupon to go toward a game that’s at least $20.99 CAD). If you live in either of those countries and are looking to buy a Ubisoft game soon, you might as well give it a shot!