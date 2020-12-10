Google is fixing SMS issues that knocked out texting for some Android users

SMS messages have stopped working for some Android users, and it appears Google is rolling back some changes to help fix the issue.

The issue seems to be due to a recent update to the Carrier Services app, which “enables the latest communication services from mobile carriers, including battery-optimizations and support for enhanced features in the Android Messages app,” according to the app’s description on the Play Store. The app has more than a billion installs.

Version 50 of the app started rolling out on December 2nd, and reports of issues with SMS started hitting around then, according to 9to5Google. OnePlus, LG, Motorola, Samsung, and TCL phones have reportedly been affected. If you’re seeing issues, uninstalling the app fixes the problem, 9to5Google found.

As of Thursday, though, Google has reverted the recent update and is downgrading people back to version 48 of the Carrier Services app, reports Android Police, and a 9to5Google writer saw that their Carrier Services app was reverted as well. And the Play Store listing for the app now lists version 48 as the most current version.

Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.