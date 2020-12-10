Microsoft studio The Initiative reveals new Perfect Dark game

Microsoft’s The Initiative, a secretive studio the company opened in Santa Monica back in 2018, has revealed its first game: a new Perfect Dark title. The announcement, made via a trailer that debuted during The Game Awards on Thursday evening, marks the return of the iconic shooter Rare shooter series, which hasn’t seen a new release since the 2005 prequel Perfect Dark Zero. It also confirms longstanding rumors that The Initiative would be reviving Perfect Dark for the first time in more than 15 years.

Little is known about the new game, like whether it’s a full reboot of the series or a sequel to the original 2000 classic. What we do know is that the game will be released for Xbox consoles and likely also on PC, but with no concrete release window whatsoever. But The Initiative did post a nearly four-minute video featuring interviews with studio members discussing the new project.

“With Perfect Dark, we’re aiming to deliver a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world,” reads a blog post from Darrell Gallagher, studio head at The Initiative. “We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences. With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas.”