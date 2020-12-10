Vin Diesel is a dinosaur hunter in Ark 2

Ark: Survival Evolved is returning for a sequel with Ark 2, starring Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel. The news was announced today during The Game Awards with a trailer. Diesel will play a character named Santiago.
Ark: Survival Evolved was released in 2017 by Studio Wildcard. In the action-adventure game, players find themselves stranded on on a dinosaur-filled island. The developer also announced an animated series featuring the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Russel Crowe, Gerald Butler, and more. Diesel will play a part in the show as well.
More details, including an expanded look at the game, will be released tomorrow.
Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s:— ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020
ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago
ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story
Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M!
pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va
