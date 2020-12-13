New video of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus shows thin bezels around a flat display

Plenty of details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 have already leaked ahead of its expected January release date. But a new video gives a glimpse of the Galaxy S21 Plus model, showing a flat display with thin bezels around it, and a punch hole selfie camera.

The quality of the video from user Random Stuff 2 isn’t the greatest, and it has some sort of distracting music playing under the user’s commentary. It also doesn’t provide a lot of detail about the back of the phone.

Three Galaxy S21 models are expected: a standard, a Plus and an Ultra. A series of leaked teaser trailers, showed off redesigned camera bumps, showing what appears to be five cameras on the S21 Ultra and three each on the S21 and S21 Plus.

Android Police reported last month that the S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display. The phones will all have batteries ranging in size from 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh, and all three are expected to have either a Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 processor.

The phones are all expected to have 5G, with the S21 and Plus both with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E in the Ultra. The S21 Ultra is also expected to be compatible with Samsung’s S-Pen, but rumor has it the S-Pen won’t be sold with the device.