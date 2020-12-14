Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outage

Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs have been hit with a widespread outage. DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google’s business and personal services, started at around 6:40AM ET in the case of Gmail. Reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services, with Gmail and the hashtag “#YouTubeDOWN” starting to trend.

As of this writing, the status page for Google’s services is reporting that they’re all experiencing an outage.

As well as impacting YouTube viewers, and companies that rely on Google Workspace, users are reporting that smart home gadgets integrated with Google Assistant are experiencing issues. We’ve verified that a Nest Hub smart display is unable to control a connected smart heater, for example.

Third-party apps and services that rely on Google’s back end services also appear to be affected. DownDetector is reporting that Pokémon Go is experiencing a substantial outage, for example.

However, despite the outage affecting numerous Google services, its core search product appears to still be functional, and third-party ads are still showing in results.

The outage appears to be worldwide. We’ve verified that services are experiencing issues in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Japan, and DownDetector’s outage reports are spanning the globe.

Gmail are not working...

It shows " The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request"#google #internet @Google #searchengine pic.twitter.com/zBWpquiugM — Anurag (@micro_techie) December 14, 2020

Just 7 minutes since google servers turned down & here we are! pic.twitter.com/S7R0kMWFdR — Shivam Pandya (@scp_793) December 14, 2020

Developing...