Amazon’s Halo fitness tracker that monitors your tone of voice is now widely available

If you want to give someone the gift of a 3D model of their body fat, you’re in luck. Just in time for the holidays, Amazon is making its new Halo fitness tracker widely available.

The $99.99 tracker does more than track movement; it scans a wearer’s body to create a 3D scan of their body fat and also monitors their voice throughout the day for tone. The first six months with the device are free, but it then costs $3.99 per month to maintain its features. (If you don’t opt in to the subscription, the Halo only tracks sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking.)

The device comes in three colors — silver, black, and pink — and features a fabric strap with no display. It pairs with iOS and Android devices over Bluetooth, although Amazon does list some devices that aren’t compatible here.

Halo’s big promise is it can provide a better representation of health over other wearables because of its body fat measurement. The New York Times, however, recently published a piece pointing out that the measurements might not be accurate, and the device needs a more in-depth study to prove its worth. Still, if you’re someone who’s intrigued by the idea of a 3D body scan and also want to keep a check on your voice tone, the Halo’s the only tracker on the market that does it all now. Maybe just think twice before gifting it to a relative or friend for the holidays.