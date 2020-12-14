Ubisoft’s game subscription service now supports Google Stadia for free

Ubisoft announced on Monday that its game subscription service, Ubisoft Plus, is adding support for Google Stadia, meaning any subscriber can sign up for a free Stadia account and stream Ubisoft games from the cloud on supported devices. Ubisoft first announced Stadia support in October when it rebranded from UPlay Plus into its current iteration, but the cloud gaming integration wasn’t ready at the time.

The rollout will take a few days to reach all users, Ubisoft says, and it’s only available to US subscribers at the moment. Those eligible should be able to find the option to link their Stadia account to their Ubisoft Plus profile from Ubisoft’s website. The company says subscribers will not be required to also purchase Google’s Stadia Pro subscription; because Stadia has a free tier, that’s all you’ll need to stream Ubisoft games, though Stadia Pro does provide 4K streaming while the free tier caps at 1080p.

Ubisoft Plus costs $14.99 a month and offers access to PC versions of first-party Ubisoft games, including new releases like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Now, with Stadia support, you won’t need a powerful PC to play some of the more recent and technically demanding Ubisoft games.

Ubisoft Plus also supports Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, which became available in beta back in October and began supporting Ubisoft Plus last month.