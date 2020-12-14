Voting machine company demands retractions over conservative media’s ‘disinformation’

On Monday, electronic voting system company Smartmatic demanded three conservative media outlets to retract claims that its machines skewed votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in November’s US presidential election.

Smartmatic issued retraction demand letters to Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, according to a press release published by the Florida-based company Monday. In the letters, Smartmatic identifies several “factually inaccurate statements” made by the three conservative outlets throughout the 2020 presidential election cycle. These demands are often a precursor to a defamation lawsuit, although it is unclear whether Smartmatic will pursue litigation.

“They have no evidence to support their attacks on Smartmatic”

“They have no evidence to support their attacks on Smartmatic because there is no evidence. This campaign was designed to defame Smartmatic and undermine legitimately conducted elections,” Antonio Mugica, Smartmatic CEO, said in a statement Monday. “This campaign is an attack on election systems and election workers in an effort to depress confidence in future elections and potentially counter the will of the voters, not just here, but in democracies around the world.”

Over the last few weeks, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems have been targeted by conspiracy theorists who allege that the companies manipulated votes in favor of Biden. Conspiracy theorists have falsely alleged that the voting companies have ties to antifa and Venezuela.

These conspiracy theories have traveled from the internet to state legislatures. Last week, Dominion Voting Systems called the allegations “defamatory,” saying company representatives would be made available to testify before the Michigan State Senate this week. Representatives had previously threatened to subpoena the voting company to testify as a result of these false election claims.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) put out a statement confirming that the November 3rd election was the “most secure in American history” and “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of voting fraud over the last few weeks. Shortly after CISA put out its statement debunking election fraud last month, Trump fired CISA director Chris Krebs. Last week, Krebs filed defamation suits against the Trump campaign and Newsmax.