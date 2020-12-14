Disney World is going to stop photoshopping masks onto people

Today in stories that make you go “Wait, what?”, Disney World is going to stop digitally adding masks to people who don’t have them in their on-ride pictures, according to a report from WDW News Today.

Even if you’ve never been to a theme park, you’ve probably seen these kinds of photos: people on a roller coaster screaming or reacting in some funny way to whatever’s happening, captured by a camera built into the ride and sold at some crazy price. In the age of COVID-19, however, Disney has had to adapt to how it handles these pictures. For example, previously, if someone wasn’t wearing a mask on the ride, neither they nor anybody else in the picture would be able to download it in the Disney app or get it printed.

It’s understandable how this could cause some annoyance — if you were wearing your mask on the ride, why shouldn’t you be able to get the picture just because someone else wasn’t? Disney’s solution to this, apparently, was to start digitally adding masks to non-wearers (rather poorly, as you can see in the tweet below).

If you refuse to wear a mask on a Disney ride, cast members will photoshop one onto your face for the picture wall https://t.co/4gocKiaLx0 — Claire Downs (@clairecdowns) December 10, 2020

It’s unclear when exactly Disney started doing this, but it announced over the weekend that it was going to stop, saying in a statement that it had “tested modifying some ride photos”, but that it will “no longer doing this and continue to expect guests to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking while stationary.”

What’s not clear yet is whether Disney will go back to its stricter photo policy, where it won’t allow anyone in the photo to purchase a copy if someone isn’t wearing a mask in it. Either way, it’s a good idea to wear a mask even regardless of whether your vacation pictures depend on it.