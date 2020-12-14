Google discontinues the Google Home Max

Google is no longer manufacturing the Google Home Max, its smart speaker designed with high-quality sound in mind, and it has sold out of the product on the Google Store, the company tells The Verge. And indeed, if you check the Google Home Max page on the Google Store, you’ll see that the white and black models are listed as out of stock.

Even though Google is discontinuing the Google Home Max, the company still plans to support it with software updates and security fixes. “Existing Google Home Max users shouldn’t worry as they won’t see any change in their service,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We’re committed to delivering great sound and whole home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products.”

The Google Home Max launched in December 2017 for $399. In his review, Dan Seifert found that the Google Home Max sounded good on its own, but wasn’t quite as nice as Sonos’ similar Play:5. Google’s newest smart speaker is the Nest Audio, which it launched in October. The Nest Audio costs $99.99.