EA Play won’t come to Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

PC gamers subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or the pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier will need to wait just a little while longer until they have access to EA Play on Windows machines. Today, Microsoft announced that EA Play would arrive on PC as part of Xbox Game Pass sometime in 2021. Originally, the partnership was supposed to go into effect today.

“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience,” reads a Microsoft blog post published Tuesday.

EA Play is an online video game subscription service that provides access to a library of first-party EA games — including Battlefield V, Mass Effect, and The Sims 4 — plus 10-hour trials for new releases like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21. EA Play was previously known as EA Access before the company rebranded in August.

EA Play is already part of Xbox Game Pass for consoles as of November, allowing Xbox One owners plus those who’ve been able to get their hands on an Xbox Series X / S console to download and play games from EA Play on Xbox hardware.