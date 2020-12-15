Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game already received next-gen features like 4K at 60fps and dynamic visuals when the new consoles launched, but now Epic is updating the free battle royale game to take even more advantage of the hardware.

“120FPS Mode” can be enabled in Fortnite’s video settings, but like other performance modes in console games, it does come with some caveats. Turning on 120fps will cap the resolution of the PS5 and Xbox Series X at 1440p rather than the usual 4K, while also reducing some graphical settings like shadows, post-processing, and streaming distances.

On the slightly less powerful Series S, enabling 120fps caps resolution at 1080p and reduces graphical settings like shadows. Unlike the Series X and PS5, running at 120fps also requires disabling volumetric clouds completely. Epic does note that when 120fps is turned off, the Series S will now default to a 1200p resolution rather than 1080p for all game modes. Not that I could ever tell the difference between the two.

Epic most recently spruced up Fortnite’s performance with an update focused on getting the game running better on older PCs, but “120 FPS Mode” is more of a nice-to-have than anything necessary to continue enjoying the game. Epic also says that 120fps is only available on 120Hz displays, so you might not be able to enjoy it without a new TV or monitor. For those who can enable it, 120 FPS Mode is available in Fortnite now.