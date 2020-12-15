 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

But they will arrive after December 25th

By Taylor Lyles

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, you have another chance at Walmart. The retailer announced that at 3PM ET on December 15th, it will have both next-gen consoles available for purchase exclusively through its website.

Visiting the retailer page for either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will display a message that reads, “Available online only, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM ET. While supplies last,” as seen in screenshots below.

A Walmart spokesperson told The Verge that anyone successful in purchasing either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will have to wait until the end of the month to get their new console(s) as the items will be available for delivery only and will arrive “after December 25th.”

Like most retailers, Walmart has exclusively sold both consoles online. Much like Nvidia’s RTX 30-series or AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S are some of the most popular tech products on the market right now, and they are also some of the most difficult to find in stock.

