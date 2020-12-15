Twitter is shutting down its Periscope apps

Twitter has announced that it’ll be shutting down Periscope as a service, with the company set to discontinue the Periscope applications by March 2021. Twitter will, however, continue to offer live video streaming through its integrated Twitter Live feature within the main Twitter app.

“The Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while,” explains the company explained in a blog post. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time.”

While Periscope won’t be fully shut down until March, the company is already blocking any new account sign-ups starting in the next app update. Users will have the chance to download an archive of both their Periscope videos and their data before the app is shuttered next year.

Twitter bought Periscope back in March 2015, before the service even launched. It later integrated live video into the main Twitter app in December 2016, in a feature that was described as being “powered by Periscope.”

