Gmail was messed up for a ‘significant’ number of users today

Google says that a “significant subset” of Gmail users ran into errors with the service Tuesday afternoon.

While users could access their inboxes, they may have encountered “error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior,” the company wrote in a message on its service status page. Google said the issues with Gmail were resolved at 6:51PM ET.

The errors came just a day after many Google properties, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs, were hit with a widespread outage.

Downdetector, which monitors reports of website issues, showed a spike of problems impacting Gmail starting around 3PM ET. Users reported being unable to access their inboxes, while others have said they were receiving bounceback messages when trying to email someone with a Gmail address. ProtonMail said that emails sent to Gmail users were “permanently bouncing,” returning error messages to the original sender.

Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service, was also having issues this afternoon, but it’s unclear if they were related. The company said a problem was “prohibiting some users from launching games.” Google told The Verge that the issue with Stadia had been resolved at 4:31PM ET and that “users should be able to play games as usual.”

Update December 15th, 7:15PM ET: Google says the problems with Gmail have now been fixed. This article has been updated to reflect that the issues are resolved.