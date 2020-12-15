Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available on Android

Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is now available on Android, Amazon announced on Tuesday. Like the iOS version of Luna, there’s no separate Luna app to download — instead, you’ll access the service through the Chrome web browser.

Amazon launched Luna in early access in October, where it was initially available on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and on iPhone and iPad via web apps. The service works on a channels-based model, where you pay a monthly fee for each channel of games you want access to.

Right now, there are two channels available. Amazon’s $5.99-per-month Luna Plus channel has games from many different publishers, and Ubisoft’s $14.99-per-month Ubisoft Plus channel offers Ubisoft games. (Paying that $14.99-per-month fee for the Ubisoft Plus channel also gives you access to Ubisoft Plus on PC and on Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia.)

Luna only available in the US right now, and if you don’t have early access already, you can request it here. If you do have early access and want to start playing Luna on Android, follow the instructions in this video:

Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020

Right now, Luna’s Android version works on some Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus devices, but Amazon says Luna will add support for more Android devices during Luna’s early access period. An Amazon spokesperson shared a list of currently-supported devices with The Verge:

Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

You’ll also need to be using Android 9 or higher and Chrome version 86 or newer. You’ll be able to play games using Amazon’s own Luna controller as well as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller.