Google’s new Chromecast is getting an Apple TV app soon

Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV is filling in one of its biggest missing apps, with the company announcing that it’ll soon be offering an Apple TV app in early 2021.

The Apple TV app will function similarly to other versions of Apple’s service on other devices, allowing subscribers to watch Apple TV Plus original shows, movies, and documentaries (including Ted Lasso and other shows that are not Ted Lasso, which are therefore less good). Those Apple TV originals will be integrated into Google TV’s content aggregation system, too, allowing the software to recommend them based on your interests.

Additionally, the Apple TV app will give Chromecast users access to their purchased iTunes library of TV shows and movies, as well as any Apple TV channels to which they’re already subscribed. The news marks the second major addition of Apple services to Google products, following the recently added support for Apple Music on Google Assistant smart speakers earlier this month.

Google hasn’t given an exact release date for the Apple TV app, but it promises that the app should launch in early 2021 — first on the Chromecast with Google TV, then followed by other Android TV OS-powered devices.