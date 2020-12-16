Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead

The Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead, according to an Instagram post from Hilary Duff. The series was reportedly going to feature an adult Duff reprising her role as Lizzie in her 30s, navigating a career in New York, and dealing with more “adult” themes.

“It’s been an honor to have Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote. “I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make work, but sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts [the reboot] isn’t going to happen.”

The new Lizzie McGuire series’ original showrunner Terri Minsky was fired by Disney over “differences” in creative direction only two episodes into production, Variety reports. Following Minsky’s removal, work on the show was halted completely in January 2020, with the future of it unknown.

Disney has taken steps in the past to maintain Disney Plus’ family friendly image, even going as far as censoring a nude butt in the film Splash. The company has placed movies and shows that it considers “adult” on Hulu. For instance, it moved Love, Victor to the service from Disney Plus for featuring alcohol use and sexual exploration. Duff publicly asked Disney to consider moving her show as well, but no change ever came, and Duff’s announcement has sealed Lizzie McGuire’s fate.