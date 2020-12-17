 clock menu more-arrow no yes

You can now try on makeup from your home with the power of AR

It includes lipstick and eyeshadow lines from L’Oreal, MAC, BLK/OPL, and more

Mitchell Clark
Image of the new model view and the Try it on button

Google’s new shopping feature will let people virtually try on makeup, the company announced in a blog post. Another feature will show the products on various models.

Only lipstick and eyeshadow are part of the feature. It is also limited to a few brands, such as L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Gif of a user swiping through various models and seeing what different shades of eye shadow look like on them
You can see what various shades look like on various skin tones.


To try it out, you can search for the line you’re eying. If it’s a supported brand, you’ll see a new card that shows a model, and the specific shade that they’re wearing.

To change the shade, you use a list at the bottom; to change the model, you use the list at the top. It looks like Google and their partners have included models with a pretty wide range of skin tones to make it easier to find someone who matches you.

If you want to see what it would look like on you, there’s be a “Try it on” button. Clicking that will launch the camera, and then digitally apply the makeup. As with the models, you can change shades.

Photo of someone with digitally added makeup
The interface lets you choose which color you’d like to “try on”.
A comparison of the same makeup using Google’s AR preview and the real thing
On the left is the AR preview of NYX’s Vivid Brights Sugar Rush eye shadow, and on the right is me actually wearing NYX’s Vivid Brights Sugar Rush.


(It’s worth noting that my makeup skills are a bit rusty, but you can get the idea of how well the shade maps into real life.)

The facial tracking works about the same as a Snapchat filter, which is to say pretty well, but not perfectly. For instance:

Picture of the app where it was trying to add eye shadow to my upper lip
Like any AR, it’s not perfect.

This feature is rolling out when people may be hesitant to go to a physical store and use a communal tester. I didn’t order the products, so I can’t say how true the AR is to real life, but it should at least give you a better idea of how the shade will work with whatever look you’re going for.

Google has some examples in their blog posts of what you can try on. Some of the ones I found the most striking were the Stila Glitter and Glow and NYX Vivid Brights Creme eyeshadows, and the Revlon Lip Polish Vinyl Ultra HD lipstick — talk about a name that appeals to tech enthusiasts.

