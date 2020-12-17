The leaks are coming faster as we near 2021, which is when Samsung is expected to announce a new batch of smartphones. We’ve seen glimpses of what the flagship Galaxy S21 might look like, and thanks to serial-leaker OnLeaks / Steve Hemmerstoffer, it seems we have our first look at the top of the budget-friendlier A-series. These alleged renders of the Galaxy A72 5G hint that, at least on the outside, the changes from its A71 predecessor are subtle.

The images show a 6.7-inch display with a centered hole-punch camera, which is consistent with the A71. That device used a very nice 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED Plus panel. The A72 appears to offer three rear-facing cameras plus a depth sensor, which is also consistent with the previous model, though the positioning of the flash and depth camera has shifted slightly. For reference, the A71 offered a 64-megapixel main camera (one of its chief differentiators from the step-down A51 5G) along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 5-megapixel depth-sensing imager.

And lo, in the Year of Our Lord 2021, it looks like we will still be able to buy phones with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The A71 offered one, and it looks like the feature is sticking around for the next generation at least. And naturally, we can expect to see the phone’s headline feature, 5G compatibility, offered in the next generation as well. The A71 provided both mmWave and sub-600MHz spectrum 5G connectivity, so it’s more than reasonable to assume the A72 will, too.

Again, we don’t have confirmation of an official launch date or price for the Galaxy A72 5G. It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll see at least the Galaxy S21 in a few weeks, but it’s less clear if the A-series devices will be debuting then as well.