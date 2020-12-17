New colors for the Galaxy S21 revealed in leaked renders

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 line will come in several new colors, according to leaked press renders acquired by WinFuture. Based on the images, the new colors will include light purple / violet, gray, black, white, and rosy pink.

Some of the colors will be limited to specific phones in the S21 line, according to Android Police. Samsung will also apparently add the word “Phantom” to the front of each color, maybe to reflect their more muted look. It’s rumored that the base 6.2-inch S21 will be available in phantom violet, phantom pink, phantom gray, and phantom white. Meanwhile the 6.7-inch S21 Plus will offer phantom gray, phantom black, and phantom violet. Finally, the high-end 6.8-inch S21 Ultra will come in just two colors, phantom black and phantom silver.

Grid View A render of the back of the phantom gray Galaxy S21. Image: WinFuture

A render of the back of the phantom violet Galaxy S21. Image: WinFuture

A render of the back of the phantom pink Galaxy S21. Image: WinFuture

A render of the back of the phantom white Galaxy S21. Image: WinFuture

The camera bump for these new phones appears to be part of the metal rail that runs along the edge, and it will feature metallic finishes that pair with the new colors. WinFuture also dug up some renders of the S21 Ultra that give a pretty good look at the back of the device, which appears to be loaded with cameras.

Grid View A render of the back of the phantom silver S21 Ultra. Image: WinFuture

A render of the side of the camera bump and rail. Image: WinFuture

Along with the leaked images, both WinFuture and Android Police say that the S21 Ultra will offer S Pen support. We received confirmation that the S Pen would be expanding beyond the Note based on a blog Samsung shared, but now we have a slightly better idea where it will head first. It’s rumored that the S Pen will be sold separately, and Samsung will reportedly offer a case it can be slotted into for phones that don’t feature the Note’s S Pen slot. Even with the rumored change, Samsung says the Galaxy Note will be sticking around for now.

We essentially now have a full picture of what Samsung’s new Galaxy line will bring in January. To highlight just a few features Android Police has collected, there’ll be 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support across the line, a range of battery sizes from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh, and a new Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor.

Samsung’s event, where these new Galaxy phones and the leaked new Galaxy Buds will likely make an appearance, is set for January (with a rumored January 14th launch).