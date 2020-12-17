Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said on Thursday. If you want to start the refund process now, Sony says to visit this site and sign into your PlayStation account to submit a request.

However, later on Thursday evening, Sony said it is “aware some users are experiencing issues” accessing the refund form. If you’re seeing issues, you may want to try again later.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already been removed from the PlayStation Store for a few Verge staffers on their PS5s, and the game doesn’t come up in a search for “Cyberpunk 2077” on the web version of the store. Following older, online listing links to the game will show its store page, but with the option to wish list it only.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

Players have found that Cyberpunk 2077, which has only been out for a little more than one week, has been riddled with bugs. And while game looks and performs well in backwards compatibility mode on the PS5, it is prone to routine crashes and a number of distracting visual glitches. On PS4, however, the game fares a lot worse — Eurogamer reported poor performance, low framerate, and texture pop-in.

Sony’s move comes just days after Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red said people unsatisfied with their purchase on the PS4 or Xbox One should request a refund. Yet due to Sony’s stringent refund policy, many who bought digital versions of the game from the PlayStation Store were unable to get refunds. (Players who bought the Xbox One version of the game have reported better luck with Microsoft’s more generous refund policy.)

It’s unclear when Sony plans to return Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store; the company’s note says the game will be unavailable in its digital format “until further notice.” It’s also not clear if Microsoft plans to similarly yank the game from its digital storefront or offer full refunds. Microsoft didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

CD Projekt Red has committed to releasing patches to improve Cyberpunk 2077. The company has already released one post-launch update, and in a December 13th statement, the studio said another update is “coming within the next 7 days.” More significant patches are planned for January and February. “Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” the company said.

Update December 17th, 9:50PM ET: Added new information from Sony about issues with the refund form.