Riot confirms it’s making a League of Legends MMO

League of Legends developer Riot Games is working on a massively multiplayer online (MMO) roleplaying game in the League universe, Riot’s VP of IP and entertainment, Greg Street, tweeted on Thursday.

“My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need!” Street said. “My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.” If the deliberate use of the word “massive” in that quote wasn’t enough of a hint, in a reply to another Twitter user, Street confirmed the game is an MMO.

The new MMO isn’t entirely surprising, as Riot has been working to expand the League universe into other games and mediums as of late. Riot has released a League-themed card game and an auto-battler. In 2021, the company plans to launch a mobile and console version of the main game, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and a spinoff single-player, turn-based RPG for consoles and PC. An animated series, Arcane, is also scheduled for 2021, and there are two League of Legends board games that further flesh out the lore. Riot appears to be following the same formula as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the studio even partnered with Marvel for League comic books.

Street worked on World of Warcraft for nearly six years, according to his LinkedIn, so hopefully he can bring some of what has made that game such a hit to this new League MMO.