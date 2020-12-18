Boba Fett show heading to Disney Plus in 2021

After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale confirmed that a Boba Fett series will hit Disney Plus in December 2021.

The show, The Book of Boba Fett, was not included as an announcement during Disney’s big investor day last week. Several other Star Wars projects, including two Mandalorian spinoffs — an Ahsoka Tano show and Rangers of the New Republic — a Lando Calrissian show, and a Star Wars anime, were announced last week.

Warning: The following contains light spoilers for The Mandalorian’s second season finale.

The announcement comes during a post-credits scene (ah, yes, the post-credits scenes), which finds Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Fans will recall this is where Boba Fett was thrown into the sarlacc pit a few years before. Now, Boba Fett is back — and after blasting away Bib Fortuna, the pasty-faced employee of Jabba the Hutt who gave me nightmares as a child — Boba Fett takes his place on Jabba’s throne.

Wild!

We’re operating under the assumption that this is a spinoff series, but it could theoretically be the name of The Mandalorian’s third season. The “Mandalorian” could refer to any of the armored warriors, like Boba Fett or even Bo-Katan. Still, the scene announcing the assumed spinoff series will come as a nice surprise for anyone who held out hope for a Boba Fett movie years ago when Rogue One and Solo were being released. Now, there’s a TV show instead. It’s a smart move for Disney and Lucasfilm. A series is less of a risk than a movie, and it helps keep customers subscribed to the platform. Plus, tying everything together is a pretty good way to get people to stay on Disney Plus to watch other shows when they’re done with the most recent Mandalorian episode; it’s already happening with Clone Wars.

While this season of The Mandalorian is over, it’s clear that fans have a ton of Star Wars to look forward to in 2021. Can there be too much Star Wars? Former CEO Bob Iger certainly thought Star Wars fatigue took over at the box office, but maybe Disney Plus is a different story.