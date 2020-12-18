Vergecast: two new Google antitrust cases and an AirPods Max review

It seems like there’s no sign of tech news stopping for the holidays. In The Vergecast’s last regular episode of 2020, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn and Nilay Patel bring on senior reporter Adi Robertson and editor Chris Welch to explain the biggest stories in tech from this past week.
In the first half of the show, Adi explains two (!) more antitrust cases brought against Google this week: one from the Texas attorney general and the other from a coalition of 38 states. The Vergecast breaks down their arguments about Google’s alleged anti-competitive behavior around ad tech and search manipulation.
In the second half of the show, The Vergecast shift gears to a review of the latest product announcement from Apple: the AirPods Max. Chris reviewed the new $550 headphones for the site, and he details his experience on the show — from comfortability to design and sound quality.
There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like a privacy debate between Facebook and Apple, some rumors about the next Samsung flagship phones, and the ability to “ProRAW” image capture on the iPhone 12 Pro — so listen through to hear it all.
Further reading:
- FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccine in US
- Health care workers in US start receiving COVID-19 vaccines
- Texas attorney general announces ad tech antitrust probe against Google
- Google accused of search manipulation in third major antitrust lawsuit
- Prosecutors say Google accessed private WhatsApp messages — but the evidence is thin
- Apple launches new App Store privacy labels so you can see how iOS apps use your data
- Facebook criticizes Apple’s iOS privacy changes with full-page newspaper ads
- Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper ad
- Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’
- Epic Games Store now offers Spotify, signaling app store ambitions beyond just games
- Judge orders Tim Cook and Craig Federighi to testify in Epic’s Fortnite case
- Apple AirPods Max review: superb headphones, awful case
- Apple Fitness Plus is now available
- iOS 14.3 has arrived with ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max
- Halide: Understanding ProRAW
- Samsung confirms stylus support is coming to Galaxy phones like the S21
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note series will reportedly still continue next year
- Here’s the best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds
- OnePlus 9 leak shows off the upcoming 2021 flagship in photos
Loading comments...