Vergecast: two new Google antitrust cases and an AirPods Max review

It seems like there’s no sign of tech news stopping for the holidays. In The Vergecast’s last regular episode of 2020, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn and Nilay Patel bring on senior reporter Adi Robertson and editor Chris Welch to explain the biggest stories in tech from this past week.

In the first half of the show, Adi explains two (!) more antitrust cases brought against Google this week: one from the Texas attorney general and the other from a coalition of 38 states. The Vergecast breaks down their arguments about Google’s alleged anti-competitive behavior around ad tech and search manipulation.

In the second half of the show, The Vergecast shift gears to a review of the latest product announcement from Apple: the AirPods Max. Chris reviewed the new $550 headphones for the site, and he details his experience on the show — from comfortability to design and sound quality.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like a privacy debate between Facebook and Apple, some rumors about the next Samsung flagship phones, and the ability to “ProRAW” image capture on the iPhone 12 Pro — so listen through to hear it all.

Further reading: