Fortnite’s holiday event brings back airplanes

Fortnite’s annual holiday event is back, and this time, it brings a surprise: the return of airplanes. “Operation Snowdown,” as it’s called, lasts from December 18th to January 5th, and it adds the expected to the game, including a snowy map and free unlockables like a soldier snowman called Snowmando. Everyone who logs in before January 5th will also get a free caroling emote.

The biggest feature, though, is the return of airplanes. The timing is perfect: planes were first introduced in season 7, back in 2018, which was also a winter-themed update for the game. (There was even a militarized Santa character.) They were later removed, and it sounds like their latest appearance will be short-lived as well.

In addition to the new missions and free unlockable cosmetics, the event will also include a rotating selection of limited time game modes, starting with the return of Air Royale. There will also be new holiday-themed items for purchase, including a shifty-looking candy cane man.

It’s been a busy month for Fortnite. Following a massive supervillain-themed live event, the game kicked off its latest season on December 2nd, introducing new characters like the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Since then, Master Chief and Kratos have joined the battle royale game, and Epic has also continued to improve Fortnite on next-gen consoles.