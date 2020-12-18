Microsoft offers Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for all digital sales, but it’s not pulling the game

Microsoft says it’s now offering Cyberpunk 2077 refunds to anyone who has purchased the game via its Microsoft Store. While the company has been offering refunds to some customers already, Microsoft is now expanding this to cover anyone who has purchased the game digitally.

“We know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk in extremely challenging circumstances,” explains a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “However, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice.”

If you’re interested in a Microsoft Store refund, you can follow the steps on Microsoft’s support page.

The refunds policy expansion follows days of complaints around bugs, crashes, and the way the game runs on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Sony also moved to refund unhappy Cyberpunk 2077 players this week, and even removed the game from the PlayStation Store. Microsoft isn’t going as far as Sony to fully remove the game, as the title is still listed and available on the Microsoft Store.

Sony and Microsoft’s moves to refund players come just days after Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red said people unsatisfied with their purchase on the PS4 or Xbox One should request a refund. CD Projekt Red has also committed to releasing patches to improve the game, with one due in the coming days and more significant patches planned for January and February.