Best Buy is accepting Cyberpunk 2077 returns through December 21st, even if you played it

Best Buy has joined the list of retailers offering returns for copies of Cyberpunk 2077, with the company announcing (in a forum post) that it’ll be accepting returns through December 21st.

The move is an unusual one for Best Buy, which typically excludes opened video games from its usual return policy — in most circumstances, “opened physical copies of computer software, movies, music, video games, books, video game guides and sheet music can only be exchanged for an identical item.”

However, in light of developer CD Projekt Red’s own acknowledgement of issues with the game — and its offer to supply refunds through December 21st — Best Buy will be offering a similar opportunity for disappointed buyers to return their copies.

Per the forum post:

Normally, Best Buy is unable to offer returns of opened game software per our Return & Exchange Promise here. However, after some deliberation, and seeing that the vendor will be allowing returns through 12/21/2020, Best Buy will also be allowing returns for select opened Cyberpunk 2077 SKU’s through December 21, 2020. Beyond that date, we will return to our normal Return & Exchange Promise for the game

There are a few things that Best Buy customers will need to keep in mind. First off, Best Buy is only accepting returns for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One (including the regular, collectors, and digital editions of the game) — disappointed PC players won’t be able to get a refund, though. Additionally, the company notes that customers who choose to take advantage of Best Buy’s free SteelBook cases for the game will have to return those, too, or else have the value of the SteelBook deducted from their refund.

Best Buy is the latest retailer that’s allowing refunds of the game following the widespread issues with the title on the original PS4 and Xbox One. Since CD Projekt Red’s announcement, Sony has offered players full refunds, while also taking the unprecedented step of pulling the title for purchase entirely from the PlayStation store. Microsoft has similarly announced that it will be offering full refunds for the game, although it’ll continue to sell it for now.

CD Projekt Red is already working on patches to improve performance, with one patch due out in the coming days, while more substantial updates are planned for both January and February to help address “the most prominent issues” on original Xbox One and PS4 hardware.