CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk 2077 refunds ‘out of our own pocket if necessary’

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has issued yet another statement regarding the ongoing Cyberpunk 2077 debacle, this time clarifying its stance on retail refunds for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game that have been riddled with bugs and performance issues since launch last week. The developer now says it will honor every refund request it receives between now and December 21st out of its own pocket.

“We’ve just started reaching out to people who sent us a message with a confirmation of receipt. We send these emails out in waves, so don’t worry if you don’t receive an answer immediately,” CDPR writes in its new statement, issued via the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account on Friday afternoon. “At the same time, we’d like you to know that our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has valid proof of purchase (and sends us an email at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com within the time window) to receive a refund. We will do this out of our own pocket if necessary.”

CDPR says digital buyers should pursue refunds from Microsoft and Sony, as both companies have now established formal refund programs for the game. Best Buy is also now taking refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 through Monday of next week.

This latest clarification from CDPR follows the general confusion the studio caused earlier in the week when it advised disappointed buyers to pursue refunds through Microsoft, Sony, and retail stores. CDPR at the time also said it would accept refund requests itself, but it did not disclose until after it issued that initial statement that it had not established any kind of formal refund program with any of its partners.

What followed were revelations that while Microsoft would indeed honor most requests for digital Xbox versions of the game, Sony would not for PlayStation buyers due to its more stringent refund policy. Sony ultimately pulled the game from its digital storefront on Thursday evening in an unprecedented move, prompting Microsoft to expand its existing refund policy specifically for buyers of Cyberpunk 2077, though the game can still be bought digitally for Xbox devices.