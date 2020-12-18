Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.05 update addresses a laundry list of bugs

Cyberpunk 2077’s second promised hotfix is out for Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The PC version will follow “soon,” according to developer CD Projekt Red. You can read the extensive list of fixes here.

While there doesn’t seem to be anything quite as significant as the changes to reduce epilepsy risk made in last week’s 1.04 hotfix, hopefully this new update will make what has been a very buggy game have a few less issues.

The game has been out for a little more than a week, and players have been criticizing the game for its numerous bugs and performance issues, particularly on older consoles. The outcry led to Sony offering full refunds of digital copies of the game and taking the unprecedented step of yanking the game from the PlayStation Store Thursday night. As of this writing, the game has not returned to Sony’s storefront.

Microsoft is also offering refunds for digital versions, though the game remains available for digital purchase. CD Projekt Red has also vowed to pay for refunds for retail purchases of the game “out of our own pocket if necessary” if players submit refund requests by December 21st.

CD Projekt Red has committed to releasing two larger patches to help the game run better in January and February. “Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” according to the studio.”