Cyberpunk 2077’s Microsoft store listing now has a warning for bugs

Cyberpunk 2077’s listing on Microsoft’s digital games store now includes a label warning of potential performance issues on Xbox One. “Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated,” the warning reads.

Players have observed numerous bugs and performance issues with Cyberpunk 2077 since its launch last week, especially on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The dissatisfaction led the company to quickly issue a statement suggesting that unhappy players try to get refunds for the game. Many players had trouble actually getting refunds, though, given Sony and Microsoft’s typically strict policies for issuing refunds of digital games.

Since Thursday evening, though, that has changed. Sony began offering full refunds of Cyberpunk 2077 and yanked the game entirely from the PlayStation Store Thursday night. Microsoft’s response, issued Friday morning, wasn’t as drastic: the company also began offering full refunds of digital sales, but the game remains on the Microsoft Store. At some point Friday, though, a warning label appeared on the game’s listing.

It’s unclear if Microsoft or CD Projekt Red applied the label. Neither company immediately replied to a request for comment.

CD Projekt Red has so far released two post-launch hotfixes (with one of those hitting Friday evening) to help improve the game’s performance. There are also two larger patches in the works for January and February that will fix “the most prominent problems” players are seeing on older consoles, according to the studio.