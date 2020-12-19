Nothing makes me worry more about the SolarWinds hack than Trump now saying it’s ‘under control’

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” — President Donald Trump on COVID-19, January 22nd, 2020.

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.” — Trump on COVID-19, February 24th.

“It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over.” — Trump on COVID-19, March 15th.

Here’s Trump today, on the massive SolarWinds hack that targeted federal agencies and could have exposed 425 of the companies on the Fortune 500: “I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.”

You don’t say.

Here are a few perspectives on the SolarWinds hack from entities that do not currently have negative credibility:

Do not conflate voting system security and SolarWinds. The proof is in the paper. You can audit or recount again to confirm the outcome. Like they did in Georgia. And Michigan. And Wisconsin. And Arizona. Can't hack paper. — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) December 19, 2020

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee: “The SolarWinds hack is a devastating breach of U.S. networks and once again shows that the President and the White House are not taking this issue seriously enough.”

Here’s hoping the SolarWinds hack turns out to be a big nothing! Certainly doesn’t seem like it, though.