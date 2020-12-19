 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nothing makes me worry more about the SolarWinds hack than Trump now saying it’s ‘under control’

Negative credibility

By Sean Hollister
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” — President Donald Trump on COVID-19, January 22nd, 2020.

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.” — Trump on COVID-19, February 24th.

“It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over.” — Trump on COVID-19, March 15th.

Here’s Trump today, on the massive SolarWinds hack that targeted federal agencies and could have exposed 425 of the companies on the Fortune 500: “I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.”

You don’t say.

Here are a few perspectives on the SolarWinds hack from entities that do not currently have negative credibility:

Here’s hoping the SolarWinds hack turns out to be a big nothing! Certainly doesn’t seem like it, though.

