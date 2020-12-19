Twitter is publicly declaring Joe Biden the winner of the US election — on Trump’s own tweets

If you read my previous post, you might have noticed a brand-new Twitter label on Trump’s latest wildly misleading tweet: “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election.” Yes, Twitter is now calling the election for Joe Biden on Trump’s own tweets.

Twitter tells us it’s simply an update to its existing label, designed to “reflect the latest information.”

But there’s a staggering difference between this label and Twitter’s previous one, which simply said “Multiple sources called this election differently.” That left room for doubt. Now that the Electoral College has voted, Twitter not only accepting the result, but using it to visibly challenge the president’s ongoing lie that he won the election.

You can see the first new example below.

Will this keep Trump from repeatedly tweeting “I won”? Doubtful, but I wouldn’t be surprised if his tweets get a little more creative, if he vents more anger at Twitter, or both.

Here’s how Trump’s same misleading statements look on Facebook today, for comparison.