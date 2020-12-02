Zens’ new Modular wireless chargers offer a mix-and-match setup

Zens has a new set of wireless chargers out called the Zens Modular. They are designed to fix the rigidity of most combination wireless chargers by letting users customize their own bespoke charging setup to suit their needs.

The Zens Modular system is divided into two halves: main stations and extensions. The main station (as the name implies) is the primary hub for your wireless charging setup and is the only thing that you’ll have to plug into the wall. Zens has three different main station options: the €99,99 / $121.16 Modular Dual Wireless Charger, which is a flat pad that can charge two devices at once at up to 15W each; the €69,99 / $84.81 Modular Stand Wireless Charger, a single charger that offers a stand form factor and can charge at 15W; and the €59,99 / $72.69 Modular Single Wireless Charger, a standard flat pad that also offers 15W charging. All three products are rated for both Apple’s 7.5W charging and Samsung Fast Charge, too.

But while the main station hubs are relatively standard wireless chargers, it’s the Modular system’s extension hubs that make things interesting. Using a magnetic connector, you can clip on additional charging pads to a main charger, adding multiple Apple Watch or wireless charging pads as you need (up to four total).

To start, Zens is offering two extensions: a €39,99 / $48.46 Modular Single Wireless Charger Extension block that adds a 10W charging pad and a €49,99 / $60.57 Apple Watch module for Apple’s smartwatches.

There are a few limitations: only those two extension pads can be used as add-ons (so you can’t chain together multiple stand chargers or multiple double pads). The new chargers also don’t use the multi-coil technology that Zens debuted with its excellent Liberty charger earlier this year, so you’ll still need to make sure you’re aligning your phone correctly. The Zens chargers are also pretty pricey for what they offer, but the customizable system and sheer number of devices you can charge off a single plug might make it worthwhile for customers who want to be able to charge up multiple devices frequently.

The new Zens Modular chargers are available now through the company’s website.