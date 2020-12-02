Leaked Galaxy Buds Pro image reveals new rounded design

An image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds has leaked, thanks to noted leaker Evan Blass.

You can see the apparent image of the headphones at the top of this post. They look to have a more rounded shape than the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus. Here’s an image of what the Galaxy Buds Plus look like, for comparison:

Blass also posted a render that apparently shows the case for the Galaxy Buds Pro — a render looks similar to a diagram of the case found in recent FCC filings for the Galaxy Buds Pro. Instead of the more oblong shape of the case for the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, the case for the Galaxy Buds Pro looks to be more of a square with rounded corners, like the one for Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live headphones.

A new shape and new case aren’t the only new updates reportedly coming to the Galaxy Buds Pro — they may also have active noise cancellation and improvements to ambient mode, according to SamMobile. The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, SamMobile reports.