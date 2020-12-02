Supergiant just released a 10th anniversary album of music from its games

Studio Supergiant Games has been in the business of making excellent games for the last decade — including Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and Hades — which each have received something like universal acclaim from critics and fans alike. Part of what makes those games so special is their soundtracks, composed by Darren Korb. And now Korb’s work is getting its own standalone anniversary release in the form of the record The Songs of Supergiant Games: 10th Anniversary Orchestral Collection. You can preorder the (translucent red!) vinyl now for shipping in early 2021, or you can listen to the whole thing on YouTube right now.

The album was recorded at the hallowed Abbey Road Studios in London, and each track has a unique orchestral arrangement conducted by Journey composer Austin Wintory. Supergiant released a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process on its YouTube channel, which you can peep here.