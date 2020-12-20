Ninja’s Fall Guys skin is now available

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has added a skin based on the hugely-popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to the game. The skin’s arrival follows a two-week charity bidding war in August to have a custom skin added to the game. Blevins, G2 Esports, Aim Lab, and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson pledged a combined $1 million to Special Effect, which helps people with physical disabilities find ways to play video games.

Here’s a couple photos the Ninja skin in-game, courtesy of the Fall Guys Twitter account. It looks kind of like a jelly bean-sized version of the Ninja skin that was added to Fortnite in January.

Surprise!@Ninja is now in the store and he only costs:



1 x Top

1 x Bottom



So let's see some 100% Ninja lobbies



⭐️ We've also got a special show going live in 6 minutes of Ninja's favourite rounds! ⭐️



Where we falling guys??? pic.twitter.com/Yir0GX2PpG — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 20, 2020

The Ninja skin isn’t the first crossover added to Fall Guys — Mediatonic has already offered skins like an adorable Godzilla, Gato Roboto from the game Gato Roboto, and even skins based off of iconic Valve characters.

It’s unclear when the skins based on G2 Esports, Aim Lab, and Donaldson will be added to the game. Mediatonic hasn’t replied to a request for comment.

Fall Guys kicked off its winter-themed third season on December 15th.