New trailers: Bridgerton, Palmer, and more

Hi, I’m Jay! I’m subbing in for your usual trailers guide Kim Lyons while she takes a well-deserved holiday break. I’ve really been looking forward to writing this post. Trailers are fun! They’re like bite-sized movies.

Unfortunately, there weren’t a ton of trailers to choose from this week. I suppose studios don’t want to launch big trailers for upcoming blockbusters shortly before everyone takes off for the holidays. But there were still a few good ones to watch, including a trailer for a series launching on Netflix later this week. Enjoy.

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is Shona Rhimes’ upcoming British period drama for Netflix, the first series resulting from her mega-deal with Netflix. It looks like it should hit a lot of the expected high points from a period drama, such as a budding relationship between two people of high society, lots of witty one-liners, and extravagant settings, dancing, and costumes. And I’m sure Rhimes’ influence will make the show all the more exciting. Bridgerton will be released on Netflix on December 25th.

Palmer

Palmer stars Justin Timberlake as a man trying to rebuild his life after being in prison. Soon after he returns home, he begins taking care of a small boy, Sam, whose mother has disappeared. The movie looks like it will focus on how the two help each other overcome their difficulties. The movie will be released on January 29th on Apple TV Plus.

Nomadland

Nomadland is about a woman, played by Frances McDormand, who hits the road in her van and becomes a nomad. It’s the third movie directed by Chloé Zhao, who also directed Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider. The trailer is beautiful and contemplative — the movie feels like it will be perfect for a quiet night curled up in a blanket. Nomadland is set for a US theatrical release on February 19th.

Outside the Wire

Outside the Wire’s trailer has lots of athletic jumps, explosions, robots, and loud drumming, so I hope that translates to a fun and campy action movie. (Basically, it seems like the opposite of Nomadland.) And Netflix’s official description for the movie makes me even more intrigued: “Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.” Sweet, I’m in. Outside the Wire will hit Netflix on January 15th.

WandaVision

Disney has also released another short trailer for WandaVision, its upcoming Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios. Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. If you’ve been anticipating WandaVision, you won’t have to wait long until you can finally watch it — the show premieres on January 15th.