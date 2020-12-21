Samsung’s leaked Galaxy Chromebook 2 is oranger than ever

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Chromebook 2 has been revealed in a new leak, showing off the return of the company’s unique bright orange coloring in an otherwise similar-looking design, via Evan Blass.

There are some visible changes to the new model, including minor adjustments to the port layout and the extension of Samsung’s application of the orange color. The keyboard on the second-generation model has been made a more neutral black, even as the orange hue has extended to the sides of the laptop.

But any more substantial changes will likely be found in the internal specs, which presumably will see some sort of improvement from last year’s model — especially considering that there are new 11th Gen Intel laptop chips out. Combining the improved battery life and graphics performance from those chips with the already good-looking Samsung Galaxy Chromebook sounds like an intriguing possibility.

The original Galaxy Chromebook was a premium device, with a design — and price tag — to match. But in her review, The Verge’s Monica Chen was disappointed with the poor battery life and cooling — areas Samsung will hopefully be improving on in this newly leaked model. CES 2021 is right around the corner, so odds are that we’ll get an official reveal from Samsung in the next few weeks.