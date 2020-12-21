Marvel superhero Black Panther is now available in Fortnite. You can get him, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster as part of the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack, which costs $24.99.

Epic had hinted toward Black Panther’s eventual arrival with the release of the Wakandan Salute emote Monday morning. The salute has become an iconic greeting — something that many of the cast members of the 2018 Black Panther movie have spoke publicly about in the months after its release. The film grossed $1.35 billion at the box office, including an astounding $700.4 million domestically.

Wakanda Forever.



Complete the new Wakanda Forever Quests and earn the Wakandan Salute Emote for free! pic.twitter.com/NLByKF5TiR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

During Fortnite’s last season, which was Marvel-themed, a large statue of a black panther appeared on the map, and players could find a Black Panther superpower, though a tie-in Black Panther skin never appeared in Fortnite’s in-game store. It seems possible that a Black Panther skin was intended to be released last season but was postponed following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero in the 2018 film, in August. Marvel is planning a Black Panther sequel, which is set to debut in 2022, but will not recast Boseman’s character for the movie.

Fortnite’s newest season is focused primarily around different bounty hunters joining the in-game universe. While Epic created a number of original characters for this season’s battle pass, you can also play as the Mandalorian, and even have Baby Yoda float next to you in his capsule if you reach level 100. This season, Epic has also added Kratos from God of War, Master Chief from Halo, and two characters from The Walking Dead.