‘Toss a Coin to your Witcher’ is even catchier broken down into different languages

Remember this time last year, when everyday didn’t bring with it a new horror and people just wanted to talk about The Witcher? Well, now a new video from Netflix is trying to bring back some of that energy, piecing together lyrics from the show’s breakout song, “Toss a Coin to your Witcher,” all sung in different languages.

In the video, the song jumps between languages, starting with English before leading into Polish, Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and more. It’s incredibly charming, with all the different Jaskiers coming together to remind various townspeople and locals to toss a coin to their Witcher. It’s the holiday season; not tipping at least 20 percent, especially in areas with heavy snowfall and grotesque monsters that demand a Witcher to slay them, is simply unacceptable.

Look, I’m a sucker for these types of videos. Remember when Disney released a version of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 that consisted of 29 different languages? So much better than the Panic! At The Disco cover (which I, unfortunately, also loved because I’m a sucker for a pop punk band that inspires nostalgia). Disney also brought a number of different actresses to the 2020 Oscars to perform “Into the Unknown” alongside star Idina Menzel in their own languages, and it was wonderful!

There is one warning I should include, though: if you listen to the version of “Toss a Coin to your Witcher” above, be prepared to have it stuck in your head all day. I’m currently listening to my favorite version of the song that was released last December! I’ll share it below as a holiday treat for us all.