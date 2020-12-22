GameStop will reportedly accept Cyberpunk 2077 returns, even if you’ve opened the game

GameStop reportedly sent a memo to employees telling them to accept returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even in the event the physical game box has already been opened, according to Kotaku and Vice reporter Patrick Klepek. GameStop’s return policy typically doesn’t let you return opened games, but GameStop seems to be making an exception for Cyberpunk 2077 after its buggy launch.

You can return PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of game within 30 days of purchase to get a refund, reports Kotaku. GameStop didn’t reply to a request for comment, but employees at GameStops in Chicago and Houston confirmed to The Verge by phone that their stores were accepting returns of the game.

Other retailers have also offered refunds of Cyberpunk 2077. Best Buy accepted physical returns of the game until December 21st, and the game’s developer, CD Projekt Red, also promised refunds for retail copies of the game “out of our own pocket if necessary” if players submitted a refund request by December 21st.

Sony is offering refunds of the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 bought through the PlayStation Store, and it has even taken the extraordinary step of delisting it “until further notice.” Microsoft is also offering refunds of digital copies of the game from the Microsoft Store, though players can still buy it. However, there is a warning on the game’s listing noting that players “may experience performance issues” on Xbox One until the game is updated.