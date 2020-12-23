Daft Punk releases ‘complete edition’ of their stunning Tron: Legacy score

Fans of Daft Punk’s incredible Tron: Legacy score will receive a pretty good holiday gift this year: an extended version that’s now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Tron: Legacy The Complete Edition adds nine tracks that weren’t available on the original score, according to Polygon. Here’s the catch: these aren’t new songs. Some are iTunes exclusives; others are tracks that were only available on vinyl. There’s also an Amazon MP3 bonus track and — get this — a Nokia Music Store bonus track. The Complete Edition simply marks the first time it’s all been collected in one place.

Even though the tracks aren’t new, I’m excited about having an extended, complete version of the score available on Spotify. I love Tron: Legacy and adore the score. I play it almost every single day while I work. “The Game Has Changed,” “Derezzed,” “Disc Wars,” and “Arena” are perfect for productivity — not something Daft Punk may have planned for, but it worked out all the same.

Tron: Legacy is a score I haven’t gotten tired of yet, even 10 years later. Having nine new tracks — even if they’re unlikely to compete with “Derezzed” or “The Game Has Changed” — is a perfect holiday treat.

Now, if only Disney would kindly give us an update on what’s happening with Tron 3, which has existed in development hell for years. The film, if it happens, will star Jared Leto and is set to be directed by Garth Davis.